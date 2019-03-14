



President Muhammadu Buhari is extremely saddened by the collapse of a building housing a school in Itafaaji area of Lagos, which left fatalities, particularly of small children, a statement by Presidential Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, said on Wednesday.

According to Adesina, the President sympathizes with the parents and relations of the deceased, wishing them God’s comfort. He also wishes the injured speedy and complete recovery.

He commiserates with the government and good people of Lagos State, and pledges assistance of the Federal Government as may be required by the state.

“It touches one to lose precious lives in any kind of mishap, particularly those so young and tender. May God grant everyone affected by this sad incident fortitude and succour,” the President said.

He charges the Lagos State government to do all that is needful, so that such tragic developments do not recur in future.