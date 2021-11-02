Lagos building collapse: Asiwaju Tinubu calls for sanction of regulatory officials

The former governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu, has called for the sanction of officials who failed in their responsibilities to prevent the building collapse in Ikoyi area of the state.

The 21-storey building situated along Gerard road in Ikoyi collapsed on Monday afternoon while many workers are trapped and some feared dead in the building which is still under construction.

In a statement from the media office of the former governor, on Tuesday, Tinubu condemned the regulatory failure that led to the incident, while he also commiserated with the family of the victims.

“The collapse of a 21-storey building on Gerald Road in Ikoyi, Lagos is a sad and painful incident. Once more and all too often, we have suffered the loss of lives for no defensible reason. This tragedy should never have occurred,” Tinubu said.

“Some tragedies are unavoidable, but most are not. We need to understand what happened here so that we can work harder to prevent a reoccurrence. I endorse Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s order for an investigation into this tragedy. There are many questions to ask, and all those questions deserve full and public answers.

“We must get to the bottom of this ghastly occurrence. I seek not to prejudge anything or anyone, but it is obvious and plain to us all that something went terribly wrong. If indeed intentional or reckless wrongdoing has been committed, severe and appropriate sanctions should find those who have been found to have shirked their fundamental responsibilities. The departed, their grieving families and the people of Lagos deserve no less and should perhaps demand even more.

“As much as we are in collective pain and grief, we must also be clear and focused. Let us use this tragedy to serve as a strong warning and deterrent to end any malpractices and misconduct that might in any way contribute to such an incident.

“We must never become numb to the tragedies that befall others; we must work and strive to put an end to these frightening events and the brutal but avoidable deaths that go with them. Lagos is and must forever be a place of light and life where the best of human endeavour is our currency and our calling card.”

Sanwo-Olu has suspended Gbolahan Oki, the general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) over the incident.