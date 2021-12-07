Lagos bans unvaccinated residents from social event, gathering

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday banned unvaccinated Lagosians from attending social events and gatherings in the State.

The governor, in a statement to give update of the COVID-19 pandemic, said all social events must be duly registered to obtain Event Safety Clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission website: www.lasgsafetyreg .com prior to holding.

On the guidelines, the governor said “where possible events should be held outdoors. Occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 60% of the maximum design capacity of the event centre.

“Every attendee of a social gathering MUST present their Vaccination Cards or digital bar code page showing at least first dose but preferably double dose full vaccination.

“In unvaccinated people, a negative PCR within 72 hours will be an exemption. Everybody, irrespective of vaccination status, MUST be subject to a Rapid Diagnostic test (Antigen) to be conducted at the event venue or within 24 hours prior to the event at designated laboratories.

“Under 18 years of age are unvaccinated and the above applies. Guests and service providers with high temperature (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team on the ground.”

The governor added: “All guests and service providers at the event must wear a nose mask or face shield before entry. All guests and service providers must endeavour to wash their hands before entering the venue or use hand sanitisers after which temperature checks should be carried out.

“Hand sanitisers to be positioned at the entry point and different spots within the venue. Despite the huge financial obligation and constraints associated with managing this pandemic, our administration will continue to do everything within its power to ensure the preservation of the lives and livelihood of residents of Lagos State.”

Sanwo-Olu drew the attention of Lagosians to the fact that most of the continents of the world, including Africa, were now experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said unfortunately, Lagos State was not left out as the state was also experiencing the beginnings of a fourth wave with the current positivity rate at 6%, which was against the positivity rates of 0.1% as at the middle of November 2021.

“Based on our analysis, the fourth wave was brought by the non-adherence to the laid down protocols to mitigate this pandemic. I would want to use this opportunity to, once again, plead with everyone to get vaccinated and join hands with the Lagos State Government in managing this wave of the pandemic in this festive season by following the guidelines we have set, especially regarding use of face masks, public gatherings and travelling in and out of Lagos State,” he said.