The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi, on Thursday assured Lagosians of a crime-free festival as the Muslims celebrate the Eid el fitr.

The police boss said the show of force by the command was a form of safety assurance to members of the public.

The CP made the statement while addressing policemen from various divisions in the state who gathered at the command to commence the show of force exercise.

He added that the show of force was also to form partnership with members of the public and not to intimidate them.

“The show of force is not only to display the police readiness and ability to protect, it also an assurance for members of the public to know that we are at alert.

“There is only one security agency that owns the town and that is the police. Many are not only envious of of your position but will take over the city if you give them the chance.

“There is need for the public to know that we are in charge, other security agencies can only be in aid. But because you people slack, this is why some security agencies are getting more prominence.

“We need to carry ourselves with integrity, check our discipline and be conscious of how we intend to hand over the force.

“Meanwhile, you people are better off because Lagosians appreciate you. Let that reflect in you and have a pleasant smiling face.

“The show of force is also to clean the battered image of the police. We need to gain the confidence of the people and let them key into this partnership by supplying intelligence information.

“This is also to show police readiness to combat crime during the Eid-il-Fitri celebration, the ember months and the coming election year,” he said.

According to the CP, the police show of force will be carried out in all police divisions and formations across the state on land, water and sea and led by the CP, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers.

Two Rapid Response Squad (RRS) helicopters were also deployed during the show of force which began at 8 a.m and will last till 4pm.

More than 7 police patrol vehicles and an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) left the command at 8 am and proceeded through inner creeks of Oshodi to Mushin.