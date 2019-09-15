<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Infrastructure Assets Management Agency (LASIAMA) has commenced the assessment of public infrastructures such as schools, hospitals, public buildings and MDA’s across the State towards the formulation of a strategic and economic reinvestment plan.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs department of the Agency said the assessment will determine the current condition and level of maintenance of assets to enable the government to prioritise maintenance as well as draw up an appropriate budget to fund the reinvestment plan.

The release revealed that the assessment of public schools, which has already taken place at Low-Cost Estate Nursery and Primary School Jakande Estate Oke Afa, Lagos will be conducted by a team of engineers from LASIAMA in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

According to the statement, “LASIAMA has also engaged other technical staff to provide employment for residents in the affected communities during the assessment of public infrastructure project”.

It called on the general public to call 09052236539 and provide information on any damaged public infrastructure requiring government intervention.

The enabling law for Lagos State Infrastructure and Assets Management Agency (LASIAMA) was passed by the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2014 to create better management solutions for public facilities, improve cost efficiency as well as establish a system for regular maintenance and refurbishment of assets for better service delivery.