A Lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Lukmon Olumo has beseeched Lagos residents not to destroy government properties.

Olumoh, who is representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency 1, made this known in an interview yesterday in Lagos.

He said that the destruction would further compound the problem in the state even as it costs more money.

The First-time Lawmaker also urged that the residents should be environment-friendly, shunning all activities of littering the canals.

“The Government is exerting all its efforts to keep the status of the state in a more better life by providing infrastructural facilities; hence, Lagos residents should refrain from destroying government properties as such act is not elevating at all.

“Lagos residents should be environment-friendly by not throwing refuse inside the canal or drains.

“This is because refuse would affect the drains and cause destruction in order to ensure that government infrastructure is put into better usage,” Olumoh said.

Lukman said there should be cooperation with both the state and Federal Governments for development purposes.

Olumo said that both Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state and President Muhammadu Buhari have been working for the development of the state and the country respectively since they got to power.

The lawmaker then appealed to the residents of Lagos State to give Governor Sanwo-Olu enough time to carry out his duties and fulfil his electoral promises.

“Mr Governor is fulfilling his electoral promises to the people of the state.

“He is fixing the roads gradually. We had a rainy season, nobody can build roads during the rainy season or else you would just waste your money.

“But, day in day out, the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, as well as the Public Works, are working.

“The drainages are being cleared. Just recently, I went to inspect System 5, which covers Surulere to Ajegunle Boundary, it had not been touched in the last 12 years, but Mr Governor gave the people of the area a relief by clearing it,” he said.

On the highpoints of the Year 2019 in the Lagos Assembly, the lawmaker said that it had been a wonderful period and that the people of Lagos State should expect the best from the assembly “under the able leadership of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker. For me as a newcomer, I have enjoyed every bit of my stay in the House in the last six months. It has been a worthwhile experience.”

Olumo said further that there has been a new government in place in the state, and that the watchword is to have an excellent relationship with the executive.

“The Rt. Hon. Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa has extended a hand of fellowship to the Governor and I believe there is a cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature.

“You can see the speedy rate at which the budget for the year 2020 was passed today. I expect more of such relationships, which will translate to a better standard of living for the people of Lagos State because, once the arms of government work together, we will get the best results, and make life worthwhile for our people in Lagos State,” he said.

On his constituents, Olumo promised to do the best for them in the New Year as he had always been doing.

“my people know that I am always with them, I did a lot for them before I got into office and I will continue to do more.

“We have been fulfilling our campaign promises and we will continue to do our best.

“We will continue to ensure that everything we have said we will do in line with the manifestoes of our party is done. These include scholarship, empowerment, and the likes for students and widows” He said.