<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Lagos State lawmaker, Mr Rasheed Makinde, on Saturday urged Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to ensure infrastructure development in Ifako Ijaiye area of the state.

Makinde, a two-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency II, made the appeal during a reception he organised for his constituents, at the Anwarul Il-Islam Girls College, Ahmadiyah, Ojokoro.

The event, which was organised to thank members of the constituency and to set agenda for the lawmaker, was attended by stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker commended all stakeholders who laboured for APC’s victory in the 2019 general elections.

He advised residents to take ownership of public infrastructure and protect them.

Makinde promised to continue respecting the electorate for the mandate and to carry stakeholders along in his efforts to bring development to the area.

“The first-term of four years has ended, another term of four years is a week old today; time waits for nobody, politics is over, it’s now time for governance.

“It is either you voted for me or not; so, let us join hands for the development of our constituency.

“Our yearly town hall meeting will continue, and I urge you to always turn out and proffer suggestions and solutions to various challenges facing our constituency.

“I urge us all to take ownership of various government projects in our locality and ensure they stand the test of time,” he said.

The lawmaker urged citizens to play down on personal requests, but concentrate on things that would benefit majority of the residents.

He thanked the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; ex-governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola; the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly; Mr Mudashiru Obasa; and Sen. Bayo Osinowo, for their support.

Also speaking, Mr Hammed Tijani, the Executive Chairman of Ojokoro LCDA, commended residents for voting APC massively in the 2019 elections.

He urged them to be law abiding and perform their civic responsibilities to take the council to the next level.

On his expectations from the state government, Tijani urged Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to give attention to road infrastructure, youth employment and empowerment, and provision of secondary schools, to reduce the distance students travel to access education.

“In our area, we need road infrastructure; without roads, economic development will be difficult.

“We want the government to pay attention to this and our youths,” Tijani said.

Newsmen report that highlights of the event included presentation of empowerment tools and grants to 150 widows, presentation of land receipts to beneficiaries and presentation of prestigious awards to deserving personalities.