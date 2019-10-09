<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday called on the state Ministry of Environment and the State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to investigate the pollution of water in Shomolu area of the State.

It was alleged that the pollution was as a result of underground leakage caused by a filling station sited in the area.

The resolution of the House followed a motion moved under matter of urgent public importance by Rotimi Olowo, the member representing Shomolu 1 Constituency, who informed his colleagues that leaking of an underground tanks in a filling station at Saint Finbarrs, Akoka, has polluted the water.

Olowo reiterated that drinking of such water is unhygienic and as such could affect the health of residents of the area.

While harping on the need to urgently intervene on the issue, Hakeem Shokunle of Oshodi-Isolo 1, said, “drinking water with carbon monoxide is like drinking poison.

“The water containing fuel and meant for drinking could have irreversible effects on the body which can alter the DNA.”

Desmond Elliot from Surulere 1, on his part, said: “I think we need to nip it in the bud. This is a situation that must be averted because of the general wellbeing of the people.”

Tunde Braimoh of Kosofe 2 said, “the issue is very germane because it borders on the people. Where people’s lives are being sacrificed on the altar of business, we should act. The earlier the better before people resort to self-help.”

The Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade, however, cautioned his colleagues for mentioning a particular filling station, saying it would be too early to jump into conclusion.