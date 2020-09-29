Lagos State House of As​​sembly has called on the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to create Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, hubs in the three senatorial districts in the state.

The call was part of the Motion entitled; “Call on the State Government to Establish Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs, Commercial Hubs In All The Senatorial Districts of Lagos State,” raised by a member representing Kosofe Constituency 1, Mr. Ganiyu Okanlawon, during yesterday plenary.

Moving the motion, Okanlawon opined that, life will become bearable if MSMEs grow, stating that the idea of SMEs as conceived by China brought about growth in the nation’s economy.





According to him, establishing commercial hubs in places including Epe, Ibeju Lekki among others would grow the economy of the state. “We have people who specialize in fish farming, coconut among others and we can support such businesses to grow”, he said.

While commending Sanwo-Olu, the House called on him to call on the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry to create SME hubs in the different senatorial districts in the state and to provide the necessary structure for their survival.

“This House notes the efforts of the Federal Government in the recognition of MSMEs as the engine room for driving the Nigerian economy and establishment of Eko fashion hub at Ikeja, making it a one-stop centre for fashion designers to share facilities and resources.”