



Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution urging President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to come up with a Bill for inclusion of state police in the Constitution.

The House passed the resolution sequel to the motion moved by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, during plenary.

Mr. Obasa said state police were very important in the country, adding that the recently constituted community policing could not take the place of the police structure.

“I have noticed an increase in the number of calls for state police; former President Olusegun Obasanjo also joined the train, requesting for State Police.

“This House has always been in the fore-front of the calls for State Police right from the Fourth Assembly. This House is always right on target and always at the truth.





“We are not going to stop until we have a Constitution that talks about federalism to have State Police. We must latch on this opportunity.

“The community police, initiated a few months ago, are not good enough.

“It is my sincere pleasure to call again on the President and the National Assembly on the need for state police,” he said.

Other lawmakers took turns to support the motion moved by the speaker, while the resolution of the House was conducted by the speaker through a voice vote.

Mr. Obasa, therefore, directed the Acting Clerk, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, to send the resolution of the House to the President and the National Assembly.