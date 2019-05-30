<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State House of Assembly chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) on Thursday elected new executive members to lead the association for the next four years.

The 13 available positions, eight offices were unopposed, while five were contested at the 2019 State Delegates Congress/Election of the union in Lagos.

Mr Adewale Adele, who was returned unopposed as the Chairman, said he had used his office to facilitate a lot of dividends for the entire staff of the assembly.

Adele said such included increment in fuel allowance to all staffers in 2015, usage of staff buses in 2016 and the yearly participation in May Day celebration.

“We provided notice board for dissemination of information in 2018, organised a tutorial for staffers preparing for promotion examination in 2017, and we ensured prompt readiness of financial reports yearly,” Adele said.

He promised to serve them better in his second term.

Other candidates elected unopposed were Vice Chairman, Mrs Saidat Olugbode; Secretary, Mrs Moriam Afolabi-Rufai; Assistant Secretary, Mr Muritala Raji and Welfare Secretary, Miss Mutiat Akinsanya.

Also, the Social Secretary, Miss Abisola Junaid; Public Relations Officer, Mr Paul Onajaefe and Legal Adviser, Mrs Teniade Fashola-Osoba.

Mrs Afusat Bajulaiye emerged as the Women Leader; Mrs Ibironke Olajumoke as the Treasurer; Mr Gbenga Gbadamosi, Financial Secretary and Mr Idris Onisiwo, Internal Auditor, while Mr Olajide Senjirin emerged as the Ex-officio.

The new executive members received Certificates of Return and took the Oath of Office.