



The spokesperson of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Tunde Braimoh, has passed on.

He was the lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency II.

Sanni Babatunde Okanlawon representing Kosofe Constituency 1, confirmed Buraimoh’s death.

Braimoh was also a former chairman of Kosofe Local Government and the Bamofin of Ketuland.





When contacted, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Lagos State, Tunde Balogun, said, “I heard about his death.”

He, however, could not give details about his death.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Kosofe Local Government Chairman, Taiwo Fadipe, said Braimoh died after two days illness.

Fadipe said, “He died at a hospital in Ikorodu road. He died overnight after a two-day sickness.”