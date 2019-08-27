<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State House of Assembly has set up a committee to review the state’s Survey Law and advise the House on how to prevent constant crisis in land matters arising from issues involving surveying in the state.

The House submitted that the process would bring the Survey Law of the state to emerging realities.

This followed a motion moved by some lawmakers in the assembly led by the Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade, during plenary on Monday.

Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the House, who announced the committee members, revealed that it would be headed by Abiodun Tobun.

Members of the committee included Victor Akande, Noheem Adams, Rasheed Makinde, Tunde Braimoh, AbdulSobur Olayiwola, Fatai Oluwa, among others.

Agunbiade stated that it was important “to curb the nefarious activities of surveyors in the state.

“The state has the smallest land in the country, yet the ownership and control of land usually leads to crisis.

“The level of impunity is becoming so high based on the activities of some surveyors in the state.

“We have laws that regulate the activities of surveyors in the state. Section 16 (1) of the state’s survey law in the state gives the house powers to control the activities of surveyors in the state,” he said.

The Majority Leader added that non-composition of disciplinary committee on survey matter, as provided by the law, has led to a lot of issues in the survey.

He said: “This House has dealt with some crisis on issues concerning lands and these arose from improper information in the survey plan.

“We have seen cases where surveyors collect money from people and say the land is not under acquisition whereas it is under acquisition.

“They give wrong information to land owners and cause disputes among people.

“Many people who own land lose the land due to misinformation in the area of survey.

“That was why we searched for the law so that this could be corrected. The House is concerned with the Land Protection Bill.”

Abiodun Tobun (Epe II), corroborating the Majority Leader, said the findings of the House have shown that dispute is as a result of scarcity of land and improper survey plan.

Tobun, who likened land in Lagos State to oil in the Niger Delta, said it was a deliberate act on the part of the surveyors.

“The government should set up a disciplinary committee to deal with erring surveyors. So, I support the motion wholeheartedly,” he said.