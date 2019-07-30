<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday constituted a 16-man ad-hoc committee to screen Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s nominees for the state Exco.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who read the list of the members of the ad hoc committee, said it would be headed by Rotimi Abiru, a fourth-term lawmaker, representing Somolu Constituency II.

Other members of the committee are Jimi Mohammed (Ikeja I), Yinka Ogundimu (Agege II), Abiodun Tobun (Epe I), Setonji David (Badagry II), Hon. Victor Akande (Ojo I) and Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II).

Others are Mojisola Alli-Macaulay (Amuwo-Odofin I), Rasheed Makinde (Ifako-Ijaiye II), Lanre Afinni (Lagos Island II), Noheem Adams (Eti-Osa II), and Adedamola Kasunmu (Ikeja II)

The rest are: Suraju Tijani (Ojo II), Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi/Isolo I), Olumuyiwa Jimoh (Apapa II) and Abdulsobur Olawale (Mushin II).

The committee is to report back to the House in a week.