The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday congratulated Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on his 15th coronation anniversary.

Lanre Ogunyemi (Ojo II), who raised the issues as a matter of urgent public importance, stated the celebration was worthy.

He commended the efforts of the Oba towards various developments in the state, adding that Oba Akiolu had greatly promoted cultural values in Lagos.

“I stand to congratulate the royal father who has unrelentlessly played major roles in enhancing security in the state, and who is also a courageous king”.

Tunde Braimoh (Kosofe II) described the royal father as a blessed king who has brought immense blessings to the state to the extent that the state, which according to him, has contributed to the growth of its population.

He said: “Before he was enthroned as Eleko, population of Lagos was nine million and now, it has increased to 22 million. This is part of the blessings enjoyed in Lagos through the fortune of the king and this is a commendable achievement.”

Yinka Ogundimu (Agege II), while congratulating the royal father, said that Oba Akiolu contributed immensely to the development of the country and particularly Lagos, by supporting good governance.

Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho I) described Oba Akiolu as a wise and courageous traditional leader, adding that “We can see that during his tenure, peace and stability is always maintained in Lagos State.

Majority Leader, Sanai O. Agunbiade, in his own commendation, noted that the royal father should be emulated in terms of good attitude and his generosity to the masses.