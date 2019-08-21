<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, confirmed the appointment of Justice Kazeem Olarewaju Alogba as substantive Chief Judge of the state.

Alogba was confirmed at the plenary session held at the Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on June 10, announced the appointment of Alogba as the acting Chief Judge.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, the governor stated that the appointment of Alogba, took effect on an acting capacity, until his confirmation.

The statement reads: “In accordance with Section 271 (1) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended). Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Alogba as the 17th Chief Judge of Lagos State with effect from Tuesday, June 11th, 2019, in acting capacity, pending the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and subsequent confirmation of the State House of Assembly.”

Sanwo-Olu explained that the appointment of Alogba was consequent upon the need to prevent a vacuum in the State Judiciary, given the imminent retirement of the predecessor, Justice Opeyemi Oke, who was formally disengaged statutorily from the State Judiciary on June 10th, 2019.

Alogba was subsequently, sworn-in as CJ on acting capacity on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Prior to his appointment Alogba was the most senior of the 58 Justices in the State Judiciary next to the out-going Chief Judge, and had chaired the Committee on the review of the High Court Civil Procedure Rules, which culminated in the new High Court of Lagos (Civil Procedure) Rules of 2019 that came into force on 31 January 2019.

The CJ, who was accompanied to the Assembly with some of his judiciary staff, gave account of his educational and professional career before his appointment, was subsequently, confirmed.

After the confirmation by the members, the house adjourned further sitting to Monday August 26.