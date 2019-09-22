<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Association of Lagos State Artisans and Technicians (ASLAT) has appealed to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to include their members in his administration to improve the association’s prospects.

Mr Jacob Fayeun, the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the association, made the appeal in on Sunday in Lagos.

Feyeun said that artisans had been suffering many setbacks in Lagos state as a result of lack of recognition from the state government in the past.

According to him, artisans have not enjoyed proper recognitions and essential benefits from the state government for some years back.

“Artisans are part of the wheel of progress in any state, we also contribute large proportions of development through our various chapels in Lagos state.

“We have over five million artisans in Lagos state with different lines of specialisations where we pay taxes regularly to the state.

“The state government should come to our aid by appointing our members into public offices at the state level for good representations and progress of our members and the association as a whole.

“Artisans in Lagos state can not afford to lag behind among its counterparts in the country because this is the state of excellence.

“We beg the government to create positions at state level such as Special Assistant to the governor on Artisans, this will create a healthy relationship between the government and the association in the state.”

He said that through such office, his members would be able to present their challenges to the governor.

Fayeun who is also the Chairman, Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) Lagos State Chapter implored Sanwo-Olu to provide mechanic villages for NATA members in the state.

The NATA state chairman added that auto mechanics is one of the vibrant artisans in Lagos state in which its progress could not be overemphasised.

“It is unfair that as vibrant as Lagos state is in the country, there is no provision of mechanic villages for over two million mechanic artisans in the state.”

He said that there were such provisions in neighbouring states of Ogun, Osun and Oyo.

“In Ogun, the government made provisions for mechanic villages in the three Senatorial zones and they have been contributing to the progress and development of the state,” he added.

According to him, the large members of the association are also proactive in participating in politics and electioneering.

He said that the government should consider their plights by providing necessary site for NATA members for effective service delivery.

“That is why we artisans need good representations at the state level, we want progress and we are working toward it.

“It was during the Alhaji Lateef Jakande’s administration in Lagos in 1981 that we got an approval for the establishment of mechanic villages in parts of the state.

”They had been hijacked by land grabbers at a point in time in the state.

“We appeal to Gov. Sanwo-Olu-led administration to assist us at this point in time and crown our efforts of the full support given to him during the election period.”

“He should come to our aid at the grassroots levels and support us now,” he said.