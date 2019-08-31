<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Government, on Saturday, said that the arrest of 123 men from Jigawa State by the State Task Force was a routine security check.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso.

Omotoso revealed that the suspects have been moved to the State Police Command on the directives of the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zubairu Muazu.

He added that the suspects would be profiled by police, after which they would be released, if “nothing incriminating is established against them.”

Omotoso affirmed the State Government’s commitment to the security and well being of law-abiding residents of the State, noting that the mass movement of the arrested suspects with 43 motorcycles aroused the suspicion of Lagosians who duly alerted men of the State Task Force.

Mr. Omotoso further said that Lagos is a haven for law-abiding residents, and foreigners with legitimate intentions.

The Lagos State Government allayed the fears expressed, especially on the social media that the arrests were directed at a particular section of the country, stressing that this is the handiwork of mischief-makers.

Part of the statement read, “It must be emphasised that the checks and arrest made by men of the Lagos State Task Force, was a proactive step, against speculated cases of Boko haram insurgency and banditry attacks across the nation. The case on hand, is purely a security matter which the Lagos Police Command is capable of handling professionally.”