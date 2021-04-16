



Mr Abiodun Tobun, a lawmaker representing Epe Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, has obtained Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms for 300 youths in Epe.

Tobun, the All Progressive Congress (APC) lawmaker, disclosed this to newsmen in Epe, on Friday.

He said that this was the sixth edition of the distribution of free JAMB forms to youths in the Epe community.

“The beneficiaries for this year were more than the previous edition and they were drawn across Epe Constituency.

“Education is the bedrock of development of any community or society and I believe once the youths are built educationally, the nation is also built,’’ he said.

The lawmaker said that his priority was to build a better society by developing the youths through education.





“I give out the free JAMB forms to the youths because I want to encourage them to grow mentally, spiritually and economically.

“With such development, we can have the respite that we have built a safe, secured and prosperous environment.’’

He also said that he has many programmes toward empowering farmers, fishermen and people with disabilities.

“The idea is to give back to the community that made me what I am today.

“My constituency people believe in my quality representation, hence, this encourages me to do more by giving back to the people,’’ he told newsmen.

Tobun also used the opportunity to wish all Muslim faithful, Ramadan Kareem and prayed that “may the peace of Allah be upon every one of us’’.

He urged the fasting Muslim to remember Epe, Lagos state and Nigeria in their prayers.