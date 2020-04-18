<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Saturday announced the state’s eleventh COVID-19 related death.

The ministry, through its verified Twitter account, said the new death brings to 11, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos.

It, however, did not disclose further information about the sex, age and medical history of the deceased patient.





Newsmen report that the 32 new cases was the highest daily infection recorded in the state since the index case.

Currently, Lagos remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, with 286 confirmed cases out of the total 493 cases.

According to the ministry, 180 of the cases are active, while 90 had recovered and had been discharged.

Two of the patients had been evacuated from the country, while three had been transferred to Ogun State, their state of residence.