Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) has inaugurated the community development tree planting to encourage tree planting in the neighborhood.

This development is targeted to plant an additional one thousand trees to complement those planted early in the year to meet the target of planting 10 million trees by year 2020, towards achieving the Millennium Development Goal of ensuring.

Speaking at the event which took place in Ikeja recently, the General Manager, LASPARK, Mrs Bilikis Adebiyi Abiola, noted that aside from the beauty that trees add to the environment they also produce oxygen that we need to keep us alive.

Bilikis lamented that walls and signboards, among others, have replaced the existence of trees in the environment.

“Aside from planting trees in your various homes purposely as demanded by this programme, each of you could personalize the planting culture, for instance, as community leader and citizens of this state, you could plant trees to mark occasions,” she said.