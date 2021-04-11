



The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has cordoned off a distressed three-storey building in Oshodi with a seven-day evacuation ultimatum on traders and residents to save lives.

The ultimatum was contained in a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs of the agency, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, on Sunday in Lagos.

In the statement, the General Manager, Gbolahan Oki, was quoted as saying that the owner and occupants of the dilapidated building at No. 2 Brown Street, off Bolade Bus-Stop, Oshodi, had ignored several quit and removal notices served in the past.

Mr Oki said the seven- day ultimatum became necessary after the scientific and Structural Integrity/Stability Test (SIT) revealed that the high-rise building “is extremely dilapidated and a disaster waiting to happen’’.

Mr Oki said there was a need for “removal of the structure to prevent loss of lives and in line with the government’s drive to achieve zero tolerance to building collapse for the safety of Lagos residents.





He explained that the SIT tests were carried out by a team of LASBCA experts and its sister agency, the Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory.

The general manager urged the traders/residents to vacate the building for their own good before April 15.

He added that this would allow the agency to remove the building before a disaster would occur.

“The government will not fold its arms and watch a distressed structure of that magnitude collapse on her people without taking necessary action,’’’ he said.

While reaffirming the state government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, Mr Oki called for the collaboration of residents in reporting distressed and non-confirming buildings in their localities to LASBCA district offices.

He said this would reduce the incidence of building collapse.

Newsmen report that Lagos State has recorded one building collapse this year, when a building collapsed at Elegbata Street, Olowogbowo area, Apongbon, Lagos on Feb. 7.

An adult male was rescued by emergency responders at the scene of the collapsed building.