The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority says it targets issuance of over 7,000 building approval plans to homeowners before the end of 2018.

Olufunmilayo Osifuye, the General Manager, LASPPPA, made this known on Wednesday at a sensitisation in Ebute-Meta and Oyingbo Areas of the state.

Osifuye said that about 6,000 permits had been issued from the beginning of the year till date.

He said that the sensitisation was aimed at informing every owner/developer in the state whose property was not covered by a planning permit to regularise the property with the agency.

According to him, LASPPPA, in conjunction with the Lagos State Building Control Agency, has embarked on the Joint Post Construction Audit of all existing structures in the state.

Osifuye said that the audit exercise would ascertain the structural stability and legitimacy of all existing buildings in the state.

He said that the essence of the exercise was to match-up structural stability and legitimacy of building with necessary infrastructure development.

The general manager said that this would help to achieve a sustainable and well-planned environment toward attainment of a zero per cent tolerance for building collapse in the state.

He disclosed that a total of 150 buildings without an approval plan were identified during the exercise and served planning permit and post-construction notices.

He said: “It is not until a building collapses before provision will be made for remedies, preventive measures and solutions.

“The rate of building collapse has reduced to a great extent, but the agency will not relent until a zero per cent building collapse is achieved in Lagos State.”

He appreciated the efforts of many residents who heeded to the call by identifying with the agency to regularise their buildings.

Osifuye said that the audit/sensitisation had covered the Ikeja, Opebi-Allen, Yaba, Ojodu-Berger areas of Lagos metropolis.

He said: “We appreciate the efforts of some homeowners who have completed or started processing the building approval plan of their structures.

“However, many have turned deaf ears to the call. After the audit and sensitisation, LASPPPA will start complete sealing of the identified buildings.

“Lagos residents should not see us as deterrent to their state of living. We are not trying to make life unbearable for them.

“The motive of the whole exercise is to ensure a conducive and well-planned livable environment for all.”

Osifuye said that the Building Permit/Building Plan Approval certification, not only added value to the property, but also enhanced proper planning of the environment to save lives.

The general manager urged prospective homeowners and landlords to ensure they obtained building approval plan before starting their construction.

Osifuye noted that flooding was an aftermath of constructing buildings without adherence to an approval plan, which allows for erection of buildings along waterways.