The Lagos State Government on Sunday called on the people to pay attention to the importance of proper usage of freshwater to ensure availability and sustainable management of freshwater for all in the nearest future.

According to a press statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, the World Water Day is celebrated across the world yearly in order to increase the awareness among people about the importance, need and conservation of water with the focus on universal access to Clean Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in line with the targets of SDG 6 by 2030.

Bello noted that the theme for this year, being” “Water and Climate Change,” is very apt at this time as climate change affects water cycle change significantly because when climate is warm, more water evaporates from the surface of the earth and in turn a warmer atmosphere can hold more water.

He explained that due to various factors such as population growth, industrialisation and climate change, water resources across the world are under great pressure not only in terms of quantity but in terms of quality.





The Commissioner revealed that the growing gap between natural water sources and demand for water necessitates treatment of waste water by means of appropriate technology and thereafter a reuse of waste water in areas such as agriculture, irrigation and energy.

Climate change, according to him, puts pressure on drinking water supplies, food production, property values and increase in coastal flooding as most of the climate change impacts come down to water.

He said the content of the theme: “Water and Climate Change,” are inextricably linked, and that adapting to the water effects of climate change will protect health and save lives, explaining that using water more efficiently will reduce the greenhouse gases effect.

He said: “The earth’s supply of freshwater is a renewable resource if it is managed properly, hence the need to protect it. Freshwater is water that is useful or potentially useful to humans. It is important because it is needed for life to exist.

“It is time that people come together to tackle the water crisis and address the reasons why so many people are being left behind, adding that a lot of people are still living without safe water with their households, schools, workplaces, farms and factories struggling to survive and thrive.”