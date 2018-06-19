The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said it had abolished promoting civil servants based on career progression for performance appraisal to ensure efficient service delivery.

The state Head of Service, Folasade Adesoye, made the disclosure at a news conference in Lagos to announce activities marking this year’s public service week.

The theme of the week is: “Transforming Governance to Realise the Sustainable Development Goals”.

Adesoye said: “To this extent, all government officers now have clearly defined job schedules against which their performances will be assessed.

“This approach is based on the perception that governance must be open, timely, effective and efficient.”

She noted that the public service week, which holds from June 19 to June 25, was introduced in 1994, following the resolution of the Conference of African Ministers of Civil Service.

According to her, African countries set aside June 23 as the Public Service Day to recognise the value of service to humanity.

She said that some of the activities to celebrate the week would include a parade and exhibition by ministries departments and agencies, and visit to charity homes, orphanages, old peoples’ home and rehabilitation centres.

She said: “There will also be a variety show tagged: “Alausa Has Got Talent Season II’, medical screening and walk for fitness.”

Adesoye said that the talent competition would be among public servants, adding that talents expected to be showcased would include singing, dancing and hair gear tying.

She said that games such as Ayo, Draughts, and Ludo would feature, besides singing and other forms of entertainment such as mock news presentation, stand-up comedy, mimicking of personalities and display of skills and dexterity in local drumming.

Adesoye said that the state government had set up stands where medical screening for ailments such as hypertension, cervical/breast and prostate cancers, diabetes and hepatitis would be conducted.

She said: “The screening will be performed free; specialists will be on ground to provide advice on health-related issues.”

She said that the climax of the event would be a dinner to be hosted by the state Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to honour outstanding public servants in appreciation of their dedication, diligence and contribution to landmark achievements.