<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has warned roadside mechanics to desist from repairing vehicles on the Owode-Ijako and the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, to reduce gridlock in the area.

Mr Seni Ogunyemi, the Ogun Corps Commander of TRACE, gave the warning in Ota, Ogun, on Friday.

Ogunyemi noted that the warning had become necessary as the activities of the roadside mechanics contributed to gridlock in the area.

“It has also been discovered that their activities narrowed the road and this was causing traffic jams in the area.

“May I also implore motorists to refrain from parking indiscriminately on the roads as they are also compounding the problems on the Owode-Ijako road and its environs,” he said.

The TRACE boss further warned commercial drivers to desist from picking passengers along the axis, in order to ease the free flow of traffic in the area.

Ogunyemi urged hawkers and street traders on the roads, especially at the Sango-Ota toll-gate, to look for affordable shops where they could display their wares, to stem loss of lives.

He charged motorists to collaborate with TRACE officials on the Owode-Ijako axis and its environs, to enhance free-flow of traffic on a round-the-clock basis.

Ogunyemi also enjoined motorists to desist from reckless driving, especially driving against traffic, during the rainy season.