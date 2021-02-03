The number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Lagos State increased to 181 on Wednesday with four more fatalities, said the state’s Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says there are 9,631 active COVID-19 cases being managed under the state’s Home Based Care.

Abayomi made the disclosure through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Wednesday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Jan. 31.

The commissioner said that there are currently 205 patients under isolation at the state’s COVID-19 care centres.

Abayomi said that 1,412 tests were conducted on the reported date, out of which, 227 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the state.


The new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 49,493.

He added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic now stand at 303,308.

Abayomi said that 3,440 COVID-19 patients who have been successfully treated and recovered were discharged from the state’s care centres.

He added that 35,909 COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in various communities in the state.

The commissioner, however, disclosed that the state recorded another three COVID-19 related fatalities, increasing the COVID-19 deaths in the state to 308.

