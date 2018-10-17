



The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has issued queries to 20 of its officers for assaulting members of the public cutlasses.

The development was coming barely a week after the incident occurred in Ilasamaja area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria and the agency promised to take action against the alleged displayed of the officers identified to be members of LAGESC.

It was gathered that the state government was not happy with the action of the men from the department, who were said to had been warned against their misconducts in public.

It would be recalled that LAGESC had identified and listed the 20 men involved in the street as Babatunde Segun, Bature Muhammed, Supt. GL: 07., Whosu Clement, GL: 05. Shofolahun Ibrahim, GL: 05. Adeyanju Ibrahim, GL: 05.

It also listed Qudus Alao, GL: 05, Ojo Tosin, GL: 05, Sulaimon Kazeem, GL: 05, Adeleke Omikunle, GL: 05. Olowoporoku Salawu, Koleosho Ayinla, GL: 07, Seun Ige, GL 05, Yusuf Tunde, GL: 05, Dibia Vincent, GL: 05, Lawal Fatai, GL: 05, Musibau Adebayo, GL: 05, Odunlami Samuel, GL: 05 (Injured)., Shokoya Adegbuyi, GL: 05, Obagbenro Yinka, GL: 05, among the officers to be tried after the action.

Meanwhile, in a video circulating across social media, the officers were sighted attacking residents in Ilasamaja axis of the state with machetes and other weapons after claimed assault against the men of the LAGESC during the week.

But against the actions of the men, the Lagos state government took responsibility, with direction of severely punish toward the LAGESC officers over the public misconduct and after action that cost millions worth property.

From the latest development, the state government expressed its displeasure over the actions of the men, while it informed the accused men, through the leaked issued queries, to represent themselves in writing why a disciplinary action should not be taking against them.