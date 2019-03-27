<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Justice Sidi Bage has been selected as the new Emir of Lafia after a long crisis within the emirate council in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Justice Bage was selected after scoring four votes as against his closest contestant, the son of the late emir, Masu Mustapha.

It would be recalled that the Emir Agwia died on January 10 during a brief illness.

Until his selection as the Emir of Lafia, Bage was Justice of Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Similarly, Nasarawa State government has confirmed Isa Abubakar Umaru, as the Emir of Awe.

Abubakar Umar was selected as Emir of Awe after the demise of the former emir.

Umaru Usman Dodo has also emerged as Osokadok of Kadarko.

Dodo was keenly selected after the demise of Fabian Orogu, the late Osokadoko.