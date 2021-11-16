Lady, five men jailed 141 years for drug trafficking in Edo, Ogun

A 25-year-old lady, Chioma Okocha, and five men: Ndubuisi John, Haruna Aliyu, Saddam Abdullahi, Bashir Usman and Usman Ibrahim, have been sentenced to a total of 141 years imprisonment for trafficking in Cocaine and Cannabis Sativa by the Federal High Courts sitting in Benin, Edo State and Abeokuta, Ogun State.

This was revealed in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday.

Babafemi said Okocha was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in jail by Justice A.C. Obiozor of the Federal High Court, Benin for trafficking 200grams of crack cocaine following her arrest in the Edo State capital on September 24, 2021 by operatives of the NDLEA and her subsequent arraignment in suit no. FHC/B/136c/2021.

The convict pleaded guilty to a one-count charge when her case came up in court on November 15.

The judge however granted her the option of paying N2 million fine or spend 15 years in jail effective September 24 when she was arrested while trying to deliver 200grams of Crack Cocaine to a customer at an eatery in Benin city.

The five men: Ndubuisi John, Haruna Aliyu, Saddam Abdullahi, Bashir Usman and Usman Ibrahim, were also convicted and sentenced to 126 years imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Abeokuta presided over by Justice Ogunremi Omowunmi Oguntoyinbo in suit no. FHC/AB/105c/2021.

The convicts were arrested on September 14, 2021 along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway conveying 46 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing 552 kilograms in a truck and subsequently charged on three counts of transportation, possession and dealing in the illicit drug.

In her judgment delivered on November 9, Justice Oguntoyinbo sentenced the 1st, 2nd and 3rd accused persons to 30 years imprisonment each, while the driver of the truck bagged 21 years and the motor boy/driver’s assistant 15 years.

While Ndubuisi, Haruna and Saddam were sentenced to 10 years on each count charge, Bashir got seven years on each count charge and Usman five years on each count charge.

The jail terms are to run concurrently.