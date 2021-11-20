Ladi Adebutu: Community policing is Nigeria’s best bet to tame insecurity

A two-time member of the House of Representatives and former Governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Hon Oladipupo Adebutu, says community policing remains Nigeria’s best bet to tackle the insecurity challenges in the country.

Adebutu said this shortly after he was installed as the Seriki of Iperuland in the Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

The installation attracted traditional rulers from Remoland, top politicians and clergymen from across the state.

The rituals for the installation which started at the Lopere House in Iperu – Remo, climaxed at the palace of Alaperu of Iperu, Oba Adeleke Idowu Basibo.

Adebutu, while speaking with newsmen, called for a community-based security approach to address the insecurity in the country.

He said it is high time the government fought insecurity to a standstill most especially as the nation gears up for 2023 polls.

Adebutu said, “Well, like I said If we build better communities, it is unlikely that people will misbehave. It is important we have better community-based security. If I know who your father and mother are, it is unlikely that you will misbehave.

“We must have community policing. Community policing doesn’t mean you need to wear a uniform. It starts with knowing their neighbour, communicating with thy neighbour, be part of your community. These are the major ingredients of community policing.”

Speaking on his new position, Adebutu said he has an obligation to hold institutions within Iperuland together “so that we can have peace and prosperity in the community.”

He said his installation signalled an end to about 40 years of conflict over the chieftaincy title in the area.

Adebutu said, “The Seriki of Iperuland is a gazetted office, it’s a kingmaker position.

“So, unfortunately, there is a misconception that it is a Muslim Chieftaincy title. It is not but by name, it sounds like that. It is a gazetted Chieftaincy position. In fact, it is a second-ranking position in the Mopere institution. Balogun is their number one position, while the Seriki is the second position.

“We are lucky because this is nearly 40 years conflict that is being resolved now and we thank God the community is coming to a peaceful resolution of this.”