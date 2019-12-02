<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Organised Labour has tasked the Ogun State Government to ensure that it commence and wrap up negotiation for the Minimum Wage consequential adjustment before the end of December.

The Secretary General of the Association of the Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Bashir Alade Lawal at the commissioning of the Ogun State Branch Secretariat in Abeokuta appealed to the Governor, Dapo Abiodun to as a matter of urgency commence negotiation with the state workers.

“As a Secretary of the National Joint Negotiation Council (NJIC), we have written a letter to the state government that the consequential adjustment should be addressed, commence and end before the year runs out,” he said.

The ASCSN urged the Governor to make sure that the state workers are not left behind in the implementation of the new wage which some states have commenced payment, and Lagos even paying N35,000 which is above the Federal.

In the same vein, the Ogun State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Emmanuel Bankole told the governor that the labour joint body in the state have previously written three letters to the state but yet to get any response.

“We are anxious your Excellency. We want to talk, wants to put the consequential adjustment negotiation behind us before the new year,” he said.

Bankole also charged the governor to prioritize tools necessary to enhance productivity of the workforce amongst which he said capacity building is highly important.

The Ogun State Trade Union Congress (TUC) chairman, who doubles as the chairman of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) chairman, Olubunmi Fajobi, equally expressed optimism that the state government will sit at the table for the Minimum Wage consequential adjustment negotiation.

He said, “We believe very soon the Governor will initiate the process and sit at the table for Minimum Wage negotiation in the state. Our members are waiting for the salary and just as it has been agreed at the Federal, we want to get the salary by the end of December.”

Fajobi whose leadership executed the building of the Secretariat commissioned by the governor also appealed to Governor Abiodun to confirm appointments of staff who have been on waiting list for several years.

He equally appealed to the Governor to facilitate the approval of the N100 million pledge to the association for the provision of infrastructure to the workers housing estate, which already has over 50 completed houses and with additional 500 to be funded by the Federal Mortgage Bank loan.

Fajobi said the Secretariat built under two years was without any external support and would be additional source of revenue for the union besides its saving schemes which has over N2 billion in trust.

The Governor in his address, while commending the union for initiative of building the Secretariat through self help, however promised to give adequate attention to all the workers request.

He stated, “We will not take our civil servants for granted because they are joint stakeholders. Since the commencement of this administration, we paid salary between 24th – 26th and promote over 10,000 teaching and non teaching staff.

“All the issues raised will be given serious attention, all we ask is the support of the civil servants.”