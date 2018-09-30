There are indications that the warning strike called by organized labour to compel government to resume the suspended negotiations on the new national minimum wage will be suspended today (Sunday)

It was gathered that the decision to suspend the strike may not be unconnected with the intervention of the Presidency through the office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, was said to have assured a delegation led by President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, to the Presidential Villa that the President will address the concerns of labour upon his return to the country from the United Nations General Assembly.

With the assurance, Kyari appealed to labour movement to suspend the strike immediately.

Reassuring as the outcome of the discussion with Kyari appeared to the labour delegation, Wabba stressed that the decision to suspend the action was not entirely in that of the National Administrative Council (NAC), but other organs of both NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The various organs of organised labour are said yo have met to review the government position and may have decided to suspend the action.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige had said the tripathite Committee will resume sitting on Thursday October 4 to conclude it’s assignment.