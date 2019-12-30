<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The alleged plan by the management of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) has created panic and palpable fear among the workers. This was just as the organised labour has warned the management of the Hospital against what it described as imminent mass sack of its workforce, to avert industrial disharmony between workers and governor Kayode Fayemi-led administration.

The labour said on Monday that it was issuing the warning to prevent a replica of what happened a couple of weeks ago at the Ekiti State university (EKSU), where over 600 workers were suddenly shown the way out of their jobs.

The organised labour comprising Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigerian Labour Congress, (NLC) and Joint Negotiating Council (NJC), issued a 14 day ultimatum to EKSUTH management to find a way to resolve the issues surrounding the planned sack and effect payment of all outstanding salaries, deductions and other benefits to avert withdrawal of services by staff of the institution.

The Chairmen of TUC, Com Sola Adigun, NLC, Com. Kolapo Olatunde and NJC, Com Kayode Fatomiluyi, spoke in Ado Ekiti on Monday after a closed doors meeting with the hospital’s management staff.

Adigun said rather than contemplating sack of any staff , the state government must look inwards and increase its internally generated revenues, so that subvention to the health institution can be increased.

The TUC boss added that, the organised labour would resist attempt to sack workers without following public service laid down rules , saying sack was not the best option to compensate staff that had made sacrifices for effective healthcare delivery in thr hospital.

“When we came for this interface, we thought it was a rumour that workers will be sacked. But we have confirmed the intending plan to sack our people here. We cannot allow our members to be working under a condition of serivice that is not palatable. They should not be in a hurry to sack , because this will lead to withdrawal of services .

“We have issued a 14 days ultimatum for all issues to be resolved . Sack shouldn’t be a new year package for our members, because many are still working hard despite being owed several months of salaries and deductions, even without promotions .

“We say no to any unjustifiable sack of our members. What we are experiencing is not the best. A situation whereby you brought a consultant to conduct interviews for workers and sent the names of workers you felt should be disengaged to the media for announcement is not fashionable, it is not done like this anywhere.

“Government must look inwards and increase its IGR. Nigeria Customs Service has increased its monthly revenue generations, by plugging all loopholes. There is also increment in oil supply at the international level, all these will help Ekiti economy in 2020 and sack is not the best option”, he said.

The NLC chairman, Com Olatunde and his counterpart in JNC, Com Fatomiluyi, advised that government shouldn’t perceive sack as panacea to irregular payment of salaries.

Olatunde stated that, “Anything done contrary to the civil service rules will be resisted. Worker are responsible people and would not condone indiscipline, because EKSUTH has no good reason to sack anybody with what we heard.

“In EKSU, they employed people in 2018 and used them to get accreditation, only for them to be sacked later. They must be given fear hearing. Anything outside public service rule is not acceptable to us” .

The Chairman, Joint Heakth Sectors Union (JOHESU), Com. Farotimi Omotola, disagreed with the rumour that EKSUTH was overbloated with staff, describing the hospital as grossly understaffed due to persistent brain- drain being experienced in all departments .

When contacted, the EKSUTH’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Rolake Adewumi, said she has not been briefed by management on the matter.

“I was not present at the meeting where decisions were reached. I will meet with the management to know the true position of things before speaking to the public about it,” she said.