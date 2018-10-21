Labour unions in Ondo State, yesterday, accused Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of walking out on them during the negotiations on how the Paris Club refund to the state from the Federal Government would be disbursed.

The labour unions including Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiation Council (JNC) and Pensioners had protested the alleged diversion of the Paris Club refund meant for the state from the federation account.

But the meeting held between the government and the unions ended in stalemate at the weekend when the unions alleged that the governor walked out on them during the meeting.

The unions also accused Akeredolu of keeping their leaders waiting for about five hours at the venue of the meeting.

Addressing reporters after the aborted meeting, the NLC chairman, Comrade Tayo Ogunleye, TUC chairman, Comrade Soladoye Ekundayo and JNC chairman Comrade Abel Oloniyo said that the action of Governor Akeredolu, walking out on labour leaders shows that the governor had an inordinate intension to divert the Paris Club refund for personal or political use.

The labour leaders said that they are still meeting and are yet to declare industrial dispute against the state government over its decision on Paris Club refund and failure to continue payment of 2017 leave bonus.

Ogunleye who addressed reporters on behalf of the workers said, “About last week, a meeting was scheduled for Friday by the Governor to meet with the labour unions on the request of labour leaders in Ondo State, the meeting was scheduled to start by 2pm, we got to that meeting by 1pm but the governor did not turn up until after three o’clock of which we still kept our calm.

“After we had spoken, the governor just stood up and said, ‘I don’t think that this meeting will hold’, and he just walked out on us.

“Though, we are meeting to know the next line of action, we will communicate to our workers. It is unexpected of a person who occupies a sensitive office to be walking out on workers.

“We are meeting at any time from now and it could result to anything. But definitely we will get back to the government of Ondo State on this action.

“On that Paris Club refund, we just know that the money got to the account of Ondo State Government without knowing the whereabouts of the money now, about N20.9billion. They did not even inform us until we got the information about it three week ago and we confronted the state government and they were saying that it has been withdrawn back to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and we asked them to address journalists on that to calm the tension but government did not,’ he said.

But the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, denied the allegation that Akeredolu walked out on the workers.

Ajiboye in a statement said, “The governor had a MoU signing engagement billed to hold at 2pm. But in order to accommodate the meeting with labour, the governor advised that the MoU signing ceremony be rescheduled till after the meeting with labour.

“And during the meeting with labour, all the stakeholders spoke and made their requests while the governor listened attentively to their complaints and demands.

“After every member of the labour team had spoken, the governor said he had listened to all their demands and complaints, promising that further meetings will hold.

“He thereafter excused himself from the meeting in order to attend the MoU signing ceremony, which commenced almost immediately after the labour meeting ended,” he said.