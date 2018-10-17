



Organised Labour has warned that it would not guarantee industrial peace any longer if Federal Government continues to play double standard on the new minimum wage whose committee concluded its sitting on October 5.

Reacting to claims by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, that the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage was yet to agree on a figure as it is still negotiating with with the unions, but the labour leaders said the minister was being economical with the truth.

A statement by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, the TUC President, Bobboi Bala Kaigama, and the ULC President, Joe Ajaero, the labour leaders said that the committee arrived at a figure which is to be presented to the President.

The labour leaders said the sub committee on figure chaired by the Minister presented four different figures, which the committee deliberated on for several hours before agreeing on a figure.

The statement said, “Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, claiming that no amount has been agreed by the Tripartite Committee recommendation to govemment. The report further claimed that the Minister said that government was still negotiating with labour.

“It is rather unfortunate and sad if indeed the Minister made those statements. For the avoidance of doubt, organised labour representatives wish to state unequivocally that the Tripartite Committee concluded its work, adopted a figure through a formal motion moved, seconded and adopted in the absence of any counter motion.

“This was after a thorough debate of a report from the subcommittee figure, chaired by Senator Ngige himself which presented four scenarios for consideration.”

Labour stated that the subcommittee worked on the basis of a figure proposed by the Federal Government, figures proposed by a number of state governments, as well as proposals submitted by the organised private sector and organised labour.

According to the labour leaders, the committee formally adjourned its sitting with a decision that a date will be communicated to members for the signing of the report and submission of same to Mr President.

“Organised labour therefore frowns at the manipulation and bending of facts in an attempt to delay or derail the processes needed to promulgate a new national minimum wage.

“We call on the government to take immediate necessary steps to ensure the enactment of a new National Minimum Wage as we cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony”, it added.

Recall that a member of the committee had revealed to newsmen that N30,000 was a figure the committee finally arrived at during its last meeting and would be presenting it to the presidency as its recommendation any moment from now.