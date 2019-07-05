<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Labour Party has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay in forming a ministerial cabinet is a huge cost to the growth and economic development of the country.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Innocent Laggi, who said this on a programme on Channels Television, noted that the country is suffering from lack of essential services, considering the fact that without the ministers, nothing happens.

“It’s a huge cost, this is a country of over 200 million people, what we are doing is having a huge machine and it’s not being moved. It takes more than 37 ministers to get this country working.

“This is a cost to the country and unfortunately, in Nigeria, nobody values time, so we can just stay by and as long as the President gets what he wants in office, the country can be punished from lack of services that are supposed to have been provided by the government and that can’t be done through one man.

“Everybody knows that it is FEC that approves things to happen. All civil servants know that right now, without ministers, there is nothing going on in this country.”

However, a member of the All Progressives Congress, Ayo Oyalowo, countered the claims made by Laggi. He said that despite the delay, governance is still going on.

“As a member of the ruling party, I think not having ministers is not stopping government; governance is still going on, ministries are running without the ministers, I don’t think Heaven has fallen yet.”

President Buhari was sworn in for a second term as Nigeria’s president on May 29, 2019, and is yet to select his cabinet ministers.