The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has denied a trending news item that the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in partnership with the African Development Bank is empowering youths with Peugeot cars.

The denial was contained in a statement by the spokesman of the Ministry, Samuel Olowookere.

Olowookere said: “This claim is false, unfounded and an attempt at defrauding innocent Nigerian youths.

“The general public is hereby warned to disregard this claim as anybody who transact with this fraudulent individuals does so at his or her own risk.”