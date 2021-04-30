Some Labour leaders and workers on Friday in Abuja appealed to the Federal Government to intensify efforts in providing good governance, improve workers’ welfare and address insecurity confronting the country.

They made the appeal in an interview with newsmen to express their expectations from Federal Government as Nigeria joins the world to mark the 2021 Workers Day celebration.

The theme of the 2021 May Day is “COVID-19 Pandemic, Social and Economic Challenges for Decent work, Social Protection and Welfare of the People.’’

Mr Issa Aremu, the Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said that the primary purpose of the government was to provide welfare and security to its citizens.

“When we talk of national insecurity we should also give it content, the victims are mostly the working people.

“The kidnapping of students like the case of the Chibok girls, among others are children of the working people. So, workers are the direct and indirect involved.

Also, Mr Rimamshung Shama, a civil servant, called on government at all levels to ensure the full implementation the National Minimum Wage for workers.

“It is so sad that since the implementation of the new national minimum wage was passed into law, it has been a reoccurring issue for the state governments to refuse to implement it for their workers, ’’he said.





Shama, however, called on government to create enabling environment for the workers to put in their best to enhance productivity in the service.

Mr Godswill Anucha, another worker, also called on the government to take drastic actions in addressing the issue of insecurity in the country.

Anucha urged government to look into the insecurities and issues pertaining the whole nation at large in order to protect and provide for it citizens.

Also, Mr Abubakar Omogow, a civil servant, called on the government to address economic issues and welfare of workers as they are faced with untold hardships.

“ Everything in this country is skyrocketing while the workers are suffering in all aspects,’’ he said.

Omogo, however, pleaded to the Federal Government to fashion out ways to alleviate the suffering of workers and also to ensure that insecurity issues were put to an end.

Mr Danladi Baba, a Branch Chairman, College of Education, Zuba, appealed to government to address major issues been encountered by civil servants with the use of Integrated Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

“We want government to properly address the platform as most of the workers no longer know the exact amount they are being paid as salary.

“Most workers are receiving half of their salaries since January and they are yet know why this is happening,’’ he said.