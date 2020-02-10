<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





National leaders of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, have advised Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to reopen the secretariat of the state council of NLC without further delay and not try their patience.

It also urged the governor to conclude negotiations on the implementation of new minimum wage with workers in good faith.

At its National Administrative Council, NAC, meeting in Abuja, national leaders of NLC, dismissed the reason adduced by the Rivers State government (carrying out integrity test) as dubious and untenable, noting that the building was constructed by the state government, commissioned only last year and given to the state council.

A communiqué by Ayuba Wabba and Emma Ugboaja, President and General Secretary, respectively, of NLC among others, said: “NAC expresses its outrage at the locking up of the secretariat of the Congress in Port Harcourt by the state government and other measures to muscle Labour.





“It describes the reason adduced by the government (carrying out integrity test) as dubious and untenable as the building was constructed by the state government, commissioned only last year and given to the state council.

“NAC says the real reason for shutting down the secretariat with staff inside was because of minor disagreements over the final document on the minimum wage, which was yet to be signed.”

The NLC council, while describing the secretariat as a Greek gift, said the action of the state government was “undemocratic, uncalled for, illegal, reprehensible, abominable and a violation of Conventions 87 and 98 of ILO, and the constitutional rights of the workers and a breach of the workers personal right to freedom.

“The NAC resolved that the government should reopen the secretariat without further delay as well as conclude negotiations with workers in good faith. The NAC resolved to advise the state government never again to employ these tactics as they could invite the wrath of the entire labour movement.”