The leadership of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGWTN, has wadded into the industrial dispute between Nichemtex Limited, Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos State, and its workers, which has crippled operations of the firm for days.

The disagreement led to the termination of the employment of 27 workers by the management.

Among the grievances of the workers against the management of the company were non-payment of 13th month bonus, non-remittance of five per cent deductions and poor workers welfare.

Besides, the aggrieved workers had passed a vote of no confidence on the branch leadership of the union and demanded for its replacement over misrepresentation, maladministration, misplaced priority, among others.

The mediating national leadership of the union was led by its President, John Adaji.

After listening to the workers grievances during an open-air meeting at the gate of the company, the management and the national leaders of the union retired into a close door meeting.





At the end of the meeting, the President informed the workers that the branch executive had resigned voluntary and that a caretaker committee would be put in place to run the affairs of the Union pending when a substantive executive would be put in place.

He pleaded with the workers to remain calm that the union would always protect their interest.

On the sacked workers, he said the matter would be looked into saying , ‘’I assure you, we will defend the cause of the affected workers especially those who have been terminated. The union will look into this and communicate with you in due process.”

On his part, a representative of the management, Mr Folorunso Daniel, assured the workers of improved conditions of service and that their grievances would be looked into.

While assuring the workers that their arrears would be paid within a period of 12 months.