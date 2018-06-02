Crisis may be brewing within the labour sector, following revelations that the Federal Government has reneged in the implementation of the N66,500 minimum wage.

Federal Government had given September 2018 as tentative date to begin the implementation but workers under the auspices Nigeria Labour Congress on Friday, accused the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, of insincerity.

President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, in his reaction, said workers are shocked by statements credited to the Minister and reported by many national media houses that Nigerian workers should wait beyond September 2018 for the new national minimum wage.

He said, “We used the word ‘shocked’ because it was the same Minister that in February 2018 without prompting or pressure announced to the whole world that by September, 2018, the Federal Government would start paying the new national minimum wage.”

According to Wabba, the current volte face by the Minister of Labour is not only provocative; but insensitive especially in the face of the excruciating suffering endured by Nigerian workers.

Wabba said their plight has been worsened by the increase in the cost of living.

“Do we need to remind the Minister that he was once a civil servant who always looked forward to his monthly salary? Nigerian workers who are not privileged to earn fat salaries, allowances, estacodes and other perks of political appointment are looking forward to enjoy minimal relief in the form of the new national minimum wage.