



Industrial crisis is looming in Ekiti over sack of 21 workers of the State House of Assembly recruited under the tenure of former Governor Ayodele Fayose.

The workers were sacked in January 2020 over claims that their recruitment by the Fayose administration did not follow due process and was therefore illegal, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

But the labour unions disagreed with the sack of the workers and had asked the leadership of the Ekiti State House Assembly to recall the 21 sacked workers, a request that has not been acceded to .

On Wednesday, the unions gave notice to Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, indicating their readiness to embark on statewide strike in seven days if the workers were not recalled.





In the notice, the labour unions asked the Speaker to cause the immediate reinstatement of 21 workers of the Assembly, allegedly disengaged by the House of Assembly Service Commission.

According to them, workers across the state would commence an indefinite strike from Wednesday, March 10, should the Assembly fail to recall the affected workers.

Copies of the letter, dated Mach 3, 2021, were made available to newsmen on Wednesday. It was signed by the Secretaries of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Akinyemi Eunice, Secretary, Trade Union Congress, Kuloogun Lawrence, and a member of the Joint Negotiating Council, Gbenga Olowoyo.

“Consequently, the entire Civil Servants of Ekiti State, through the organised labour leadership, are hereby demanding for the immediate reinstatement of the 21 sacked workers of the House of Assembly within seven days from Thursday, March 4, 2021.”