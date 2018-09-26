A last minute effort by the federal government to prevent a workers strike has failed.

It was earlier reported how the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Ayuba Wabba, declared a total strike at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

The strike is to start at 12:00 midnight on Wednesday.

After the meeting, the NLC leaders attended a meeting called by the Minster of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to work out a way of averting the strike.

Wabba said, at the end of the meeting with the government delegation in Abuja, that the failure of both parties to reach an agreement on the issues raised means the strike will still proceed as scheduled.

In his earlier briefing before the meeting, Wabba said the strike will be total and comprehensive.

“In compliance with this mandate, all workers and private sector at all levels across the country have been directed to comply.

“All public and private institutions, offices, banks, schools, public and private business premises including filling station are to remain shut till further noticed,” he said.

Newsmen reported how the second largest labour union, TUC, had also asked its members to commence the strike.

The workers are demanding a new minimum wage of about N50,000 instead of the current national minimum wage of N18,000. Most state governors as well as proponents of true federalism have, however, argued that states should be allowed to set their own minimum wage especially as many states are barely able to pay the current N18,000 minimum wage.