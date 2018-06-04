The leadership of the Labour Union in Enugu State has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his commitment and untiring efforts towards the welfare and motivation of workers of the state.

Reacting to the recent hosting of the 2018 National Productivity Day in Enugu State, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria in a statement signed by the State Chairman and Secretary, Igbokwe Chukwuka Igbokwe and Benneth Asogwa, said the contributions of the governor saw to the success of the event.

“This shows the commitment of your administration towards improving productivity in both public and private sectors,” the labour leaders said.

The union also applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for the recognition and conferment of productivity awards on 10 distinguished public servants and captains of industries in Enugu State as well as the presentation of productivity awards and cash to 50 civil servants for delivering quality services in their various MDAs”.

They said the gesture was a motivating factor that would further promote productivity in the state’s public service.

They thanked Mr. Ugwuanyi for prioritising the welfare of workers, saying his labour-friendly disposition was responsible for the hosting of the National Productivity Day in the state.

The annual event has been hosted twice by the South-East State.