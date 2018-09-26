The Federal Government says it is committed to sustainable industrial relation in addressing the incessant labour crisis in the country.

Senator Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, said this when he inaugurated an 11-man committee to proffer solutions to the crisis in the Energy Commission of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ngige reiterated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was determined to find lasting solution in order to nurture sustainable employment relationship devoid of strives and rancor.

According to him, there have been lots of labour disputes in Nigeria, which resulted in picketing and some very unruly behavior which is not acceptable to the government.

He said: “The Federal Government is mindful of the grievances between the employer and employee and is determined to nurture viable employment relationship devoid of strives hence the inauguration of the panel.

“It is my earnest advice that the panel should work without fear or favour, not to try to undo the worker, neither to unduly disadvantage the management.

“Because two things are clear in employer and employee relationship; if there is no employer, there will be no employee and vice versa, so both of them must work harmoniously.”

The minister said the committee had four weeks to conclude its report and were charged with the responsibilities of looking into the remote and immediate causes of the crisis.

He said the 11-man committee were also expected to look at the grievances expressed by the workers, proffer solutions and make immediate recommendations.

Ngige added that the report of the recommendations would be implemented within three months of submission as agreed by the management, workers and National Union of the Workers.

The 11-man committee includes Emmanuel Udoh, Director, Employment and Wages in the ministry as Chairman, Jegbefumeh Amahian, Director of Labour in the ministry as alternate Chair.

In his response, Udoh commended the minister for the privilege to serve.

Udoh assured the minister and the workers of their total commitment to the assignment.

He said: “We hope that this committee will yield a fruitful result and the possible crisis in ECN and the issues will be laid to rest and peace and harmony restored.”