For allegedly stirring disaffection among workers through “an illegal indefinite industrial action and dissolution of the state chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) in Ekiti has banned two ‘former’ leaders, Comrades Ayodeji Aluko and Kolawole Olaiya for 10 years.

The duo had last week reportedly spearheaded a protest under the auspices of “Rescue Team” where they allegedly chased workers out of their offices, declared an indefinite strike and dissolved the executives of the two unions.

But briefing newsmen yesterday after the JNC meeting, the state NLC Chairman, Comrade Ade Adesanmi, in company of his TUC counterpart, Comrade Odunayo Adesoye, stated that the joint session of the state’s trade unions took the decision in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the workers also passed a vote of confidence in their leadership, declaring that the dissolution pronouncement made during the Thursday’s rally by the axed leaders was unconstitutional, null and void.

Reacting to the ban, Aluko described the action as unconstitutional and of no effect.

The embattled former labour leader maintained that Adesanmi and Adesoye had been sacked from office for allegedly failing to fight for the rights of workers who voted them into power.

He stated that Adesoye’s tenure as TUC chairman lapsed in July, adding that he lacked the locus standi to preside over a meeting where any member could be suspended or banned.

Aluko queried: “Can any labour leader who has been declared a persona non-grata by the entire workforce preside over a meeting and suspend any member?’’