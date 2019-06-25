<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara State Road Traffic Management Authority (KWARTMA) has dissociated itself from statements on social media which capitalized on what it called dastardly acts carried out by Okada riders at the headquarters of the traffic managers.

It said that the organization and its entire staff had nothing to do eith the said statement and the acts.

“The attention of the Kwara State Road Traffic Management Authority (KWARTMA) has been drawn to some statements circulating on several platforms on the social media including Whatsapp and Facebook.

“These statements are capitalizing on the dastardly acts carried out by Okada Motorists on KWARTMA Headquarters on 18th June, 2019 to malign this present administration and engage in mudslinging of the current administration.

“We wish to state unequivocally that KWARTMA and the entire KWARTMA staff have nothing whatsoever to do with those statements and articles.

“KWARTMA believes in professionalism as civil servants and taking proper courses in achieving progress as may be adopted by the state government.