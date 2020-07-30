



The Kwara Youth Unity Forum on Thursday congratulated Muslims in the state on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir festival and called for sustained prayers against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Coordinator of the group, Ismail Alada, in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin, also called on Muslims to imbibe the lessons of total submission to the will of God as epitomised by Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Ismail.

Newsmen report that Alada further appealed to Muslims to use the Eid-el-Kabir to pray for peace and tranquility in the country.

The youth leader admonished Muslims to always promote the principle of being one another’s keepers.

Alada, who emphasised the need for devotion to the services of God, prayed for the unity, peace, progress and stability of the country.

He called on Muslims to celebrate with modesty and offer ceaseless prayers for the country to surmount the various challenges being encountered in all sectors.





Alada said that emerging events in the country were a pointer to the fact that the 2023 general elections could be threatened if adequate measures were not put in place.

He enjoined all Nigerians, especially Muslims, to use the period of the Eid-el-Kabir to embrace the virtues of love and sacrifice for the unity and development of the country.

Alada expressed the gratitude of the youth group to the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also commended Prof. Abdullah Yusuf, the Chief Medical Director, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na Allah, Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja, Prof. Mohammed Akanbi, Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete and Alhaji Yakubu Gobir, Chairman of GOBIR foundation.

“Kwara Youth Unity Forum appreciates the contributions of Engr Bolakale Kawu Agaka, Hon. Mohammed Nda Musa, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, Lawyer Abdulrasaq Bamu and Chief Rex Olawoye to the progress and development of the state,” he said.