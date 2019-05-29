<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Women in Kwara State have called on the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, to have mercy on women and compensate them with 50% of all government appointments in the state.

This call was made by participants during the week at a Women Summit, organised by Kwara Must Change (Women Wing).

In a pre communique release by Kwara Must Change women leader, Dr Mopelola AbdulMalik, she quoted unnamed participants at the event, which cut across both formal and informal sector to have said, “women have already been short changed in the elective positions”.

“We have been denied an opportunity to claim our 35% affirmative action as recommended by the United Nations during the election and to correct that error, women should be given 50% of all appointments in the administration of our incoming Governor”.

Another participant was also quoted to have submitted that, there were competent, capable and committed women in Kwara State who were perfectly qualified and ready to serve the state, and that they recommended that many of such resourceful women should be given the opportunity to contribute to governance in all agencies, ministries and boards.